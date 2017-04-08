Place, Date: 07.04.2017: Getting job training after +2 seems to be a difficult task but with IASE this seems to be easy. Students get many electrical job training courses which are helpful to them. They get electrical course, fiber optics training, etc in this institute.

IASE or Institute of Automation and Security Engineering facilitates with courses which are according to the need of students. They have some short period courses which are job oriented ones for the students of Btech or Diploma holders. There are many job courses provided by IASE, which are short term. Some examples are electrical wiremen training, electrical technician training, electrical job training, electrical work training, etc.

Some electrical job courses offered by the institute are:

• Fire Alarm System Technology

• CCTV System Technology

• Basis of Electronics and Electrical Engineering

• BMS Technology

• HVAC Technology

• Internship Security and Automation Technology

The time and fees of above courses vary from time to time. It depends on the students how much they want to pay and for what time they want to learn. So, if you are looking for a course which need less investment as well as less time you can try the above courses after +2.

IASE is one of the top most electrical training centers in Kerala. It has its branches in Trivandrum and Thrissur and the course last for a year. Students who complete their course get a degree from NSDC and Electrical Wireman Training Test form Kerala Government. Electrician ITI training offers both theoretical as well as practical training. Electrical courses in IASE provide basic skill and knowledge of the courses which are provided in the institute.

You can get a degree in three months of training and studying period. Fiber Optics training courses is the best degree which you get in three months and with a reasonable fee structure. Learning fiber optic technique in IASE can be very beneficial as they provide the students with the best faculty, having a good experience in this line. So, you get good advice and complete knowledge of the course.

You can find many electrical institutes for job training, IASE in Trivandrum and Thrissur are famous and are the best among all the institutes. The reasons are:

• The students get a deeper understanding of the course with the help of some experienced faulty members.

• The students get to learn some technical principles and units.

• Helps the students to understand the device in a better way.

• The students work with the device practically which helps them to gain practical knowledge.

Contact Details:

Visit site http://www.iase.in/

Electrical Technology training http://www.iase.in/courses/details/43/Electrical-Technology-Training.html

Address: IASE Institute of Automation and Security Engineering,

Tc- 81/494, behind Edumart,

Gandhari Amman Kovil Road, Pulimoodu, Trivandrum.

Contact: 7025570055

HELPLINE: 9847-066-638

Email: controlsandschematics@gmail.com