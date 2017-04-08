08, April 2017: Samsung Galaxy S8 photo recovery, recover deleted photos from LG Phoenix 3, Photo recovery is the process of salvaging digital photographs from damaged, failed, corrupted, or inaccessible secondary storage media when it cannot be accessed normally. Photo Recovery can be considered a subset of the overall Data Recovery field. LG Phoenix 3 Video file recovery software to recover deleted videos photos from LG Phoenix 3 android phone, usb drive, sd card, flash drive, cf card, mmc card.

1) Recover deleted videos and photos from LG Phoenix 3 sd card

Use SD card Reader to connect sd card to PC.

Use “Undelete” to recover deleted videos from LG Phoenix 3 after Virus attack, Recycle bin clear, disk cleanup, Press shift del by mistake, permanently empty recycle bin, shift delete, accidentally deleted by a mistake.

Use “Unformat” to recover videos after formatting LG Phoenix 3 sd card, hard drive after quick format, full format, accidentally formatted, reformatting, High-level formatting, Low-level formatting,.

Use “Recover partition” to recover videos from deleted/damaged/lost/changed partitions.

Use “Full Scan” mode to recover videos which can not be found with “undelete” and “unformat” and “recover partition”, recover videos from raw partition, recover videos of partitons which are not NTFS, nor exfat, nor fat32 after showing an error, display as raw file system, unformatted, unknown partition, unpartitioned, needs to be formatted. Wih deep and full scan lost photos from partition, hard drive, usb.

2) Recover deleted videos photos from LG Phoenix 3 internal memory card

Support almost all the video and audio files, such as sony HD m2ts files, mp4, mp3, avi, 3gp, Flash Video (FLV), F4V. flv, Ogg Video. ogv,. ogg, QuickTime File Format. mov,. qt, Windows Media Video. wmv, Raw video format. yuv, RealMedia (RM). rm, RealMedia Variable Bitrate (RMVB). rmvb, Advanced Systems Format (ASF). asf, MPEG-1. mpg,. mp2,. mpeg,. mpe,. mpv, MPEG-4 Part 14 (MP4). mp4,. m4p (with DRM),. m4v, MPEG-2 ¨C Video. mpg,. mpeg,. m2v, 3GPP. 3gp, 3GPP2. 3g2 and so on.

Tip: Compared photo recovery, video recovery success rate is lower.

