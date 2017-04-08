The only Indian company to be Listed as top 3 world leaders in the global mail & express industry for its Logistics Management Solution.

FarEye is announced as one of the world leaders by the World Post & Parcel Awards- 2017 in the ‘Technology’ category for its end to end mobility solution.

FarEye is one of the fastest growing SaaS companies and has been transforming the logistics & supply chain industry with its disruptive mobility solution. FarEye has revolutionized the supply chain industry by capturing marquee clients like DHL India, Amway, Walmart and 75 other enterprises across 15 countries, proving its metal across the industry verticals globally.

FarEye has been included in Deloitte’s Top 250 companies and leading media houses like Bennett & Coleman & BusinessWorld have listed us amongst the top startups to watch out in 2017. CBInsights has also listed FarEye as one of the leading logistics service providers in the ecommerce-logistics segment.

The demand for FarEye’s mobile platform, that transforms Enterprise operations by providing real-time visibility to field workforce, has grown at over 200 per cent over the last 3 years.

We are looking forward to celebrate our success!

