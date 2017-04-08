Aventura, FL, April 08, 2017 — Children’s laughter and excitement filled the air on Tuesday, April 4th, at Weitzer Communities’ newest luxury residential development, AVENTURA PLACE. The event was a block party celebration launch of the inaugural art installation for The Harmony Project, a grassroots community organization with a mission to promote and inspire global harmony through the art and perspective of children.

Over 180 creative art pieces from the students of Aventura Waterways K-8 Center were exhibited throughout 5 of the available townhomes at Aventura Place. The theme of the exhibit was “global harmony” and it was beautifully expressed by this talented and diverse student body.

“We wanted to support the kids that are at the heart of our community here at Aventura Place. I have worked on many large developments butwith Aventura Place I wanted to create a close sense of community. I wanted to be personally involved because it was important to me that things be perfect for the families,”said Harry Weitzer, President and Founder of Weitzer Communities.

“I am very proud to have the first installation of The Harmony Project be with the students at Aventura Waterways K-8 Center. We were blown away when we saw the talent, effort and creative vision these kids put into this exhibit. The art pieces really express their message of uniting humanity,” said Héctor L. Silva, Jr, Founder and Creator of The Harmony Project and the Sales and Marketing Director of Aventura Place.

Aventura Place’s courtyard was transformed into a full-blown carnival street fair with a DJ by the pool, face painters, selfie photo booth, cotton candy machine, popcorn, hot dogs, pizza and amazing live entertainment. There was a circus unicycle rider and a Venetian stilt walker doing great acrobatic feats and magic tricks with the kids. Chucky Cheese himself also stopped by to join in on the fun.

Weitzer Communities also sponsored the cash prizes for the art exhibit winners for each grade level. Each participating grade level received a $200.00 Gift Card and an Art Kit for 1st Place and $100.00 Gift Cards for 2nd and 3rd Place.

“I enjoyed doing the research for the project and being united to rise up for peace,” said Diego Nova, 6th Grade, 1st Place winner.

A special mention of appreciation was made at the event to Elaine Adler, President of the Aventura Marketing Council, who assisted Weitzer Aventura Place and The Harmony Project organize the successful event with the Aventura Waterway K-8 Center and making it a reality for the kids.

