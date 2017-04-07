(Macao, April 6, 2017) – An intrigued media audience was thoroughly entertained at an exclusive preview of the worldwide phenomenon BIBAP, a delicious comedy musical bringing together Korean pop music, culture and food, which runs from April 7 to 23, 2017, at

The Parisian Theatre, The Parisian Macao.

Blending martial arts, singing, street dance and hip-hop, BIBAP was created to celebrate bibimbap – the unofficial national dish of spicy rice, vegetables and beef – and promote Korean food culture worldwide. The show presents a fresh new take on non-verbal performance to tease audience taste buds. At the preview, media guests had the opportunity to see the show, described as a “pure visual delight”, and meet the eight talented performers and bibimbap ambassadors.

BIBAP tells the story of a cooking competition between two master chefs, Green Chef and Red Chef, at ‘BIBAP’ restaurant, alongside six other hyperactive performers also dressed as chefs, incorporating a cappella singing, beatbox sounds, b-boying (breakdancing) and acrobatics.

Two performers specialising in beatboxing brilliantly mimic the different sounds of the kitchen, including cutting up ingredients, frying vegetables and meat and washing dishes. Audience members vote on their preferred dishes, with either Green Chef or Red Chef winning the round. The four rounds see sushi, pizza, noodles and finally bibimbap ‘prepared’.

“We are honoured to perform at this amazing venue, and look forward to bringing a delicious taste of Korean culture to Macao,” said the show’s director, Choi Chul Ki. “This is a show made by both the audience and the actors and we are sure there will be a great response at The Parisian Theatre. In the same way bibimbap brings together different ingredients to create a wonderful blend, we also bring together a cappella, martial arts, breakdance, beat box and humour in a harmonious way.”

Book your tickets now and join Red Chef, Green Chef, MC Chef, Rhythm Chef, Sexy Chef, Cutie Chef, Iron Chef and Rookie Chef for BIBAP

Tickets for BIBAP, which runs from April 7 – 23, 2017 at The Parisian Theatre, are still available via Cotai Ticketing, priced HKD/MOP180–480, and can be booked online now at www.cotaiticketing.com or by phone at +853 2882 8818 (Macao) / +852 6333 6660 (Hong Kong) / 4001 206 618 (China toll-free).

The Evening News

BIBAP is a blend of anarchic comedy and an hour of pure visual delight. The cinematic puppetry and acrobatic fight scenes are engaging and inventive.

The List

Choreographed to perfection, even the plentiful slapstick is done with precision. And includes some hilarious audience interaction. Fabulous, physical fun.

Metro

BIBAP is a delicious confection made to a winning recipe of b-boying, Korean music and martial arts.

Photo caption: BIBAP, the hit Korean food themed hip-hop/singing/martial arts show will be at The Parisian Theatre, The Parisian Macao from April 7–23, 2017. Prices start from

MOP/HKD 180 and tickets are still available at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

Photo caption: BIBAP performers and the show’s director attended the exclusive media event on Thursday at The Parisian Macao. Join Red Chef, Green Chef, MC Chef, Rhythm Chef, Sexy Chef, Cutie Chef, Iron Chef and Rookie Chef at The Parisian Theatre, The Parisian Macao from April 7–23, 2017.