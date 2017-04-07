Seiko’s stellar reputation in simple yet sturdy watches shows again through the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch. Combining an excellent, everyday style to a robust durability and high-end precision, Seiko gives it all at a price you have to mark as reasonable only for a lack of a better word.

The Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch is an entry level automatic, field watch that was inspired by what the military used when hard at combat. The design goes back straight to the WWII era, with a few modern touches and tweaks to make it suit the current preferences. All that enhanced its toughness and overall appeal all the more, which means you can wear it to both work and play without bothering about what consequences it might have to face.

The Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch satisfies the lot with fascinations for a big size that’s not overwhelmingly large. Big – because it has to provide a clear reading of time at a glance! When you are under pressure and can’t afford more than just one super-fast glance to your wrist, the big watch face really helps.

The case and the crystal of the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch are made for each other, complementing each other all along the way, through Hell and high waters. At 42 mm across and standing 12 mm tall, it is close to the old styles and far from the outrageously huge modernity. Brushed on the top, polished along the sides and topped with the proprietary Hardlex crystal, it’s going to take more than a lot if you want to put scratches on it. Paired with a 100m water resistance, the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch is definitely made for the people into something more than desk-diving.

The dial design – at first – seems bit busy, but a close look wipes away the wrong impression. It is one of the most practically designed dials – to say the least – with a rather nice arrangement of markings that aids time-telling greatly. Regular or military time – you can see them all! Even in utter darkness, for the lume is GREAT…as usual.

The 7S36 automatic, mechanical, workhorse movement finds way into the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Sports SNZG09K1 SNZG09 SNZG09K Mens Watch. It is almost as accurate as quartz and its reliability is beyond question. It might lose +20 seconds a day unless it has been broken in properly; otherwise, a max fluctuation of 10 seconds is all that you can experience.

So much for an entry level watch! You don’t go painting the Lily.

It offers a beat rate of 21600 BPH, so you don’t get the distinct ticking from a quartz watch that can be annoying at night when everything’s quiet. You’ve got a 40-hour power reserve so you can take it off at night without having to worry that it will stop working.

The Strap

Seiko 5 SNZG15This is perhaps the weakest link in the Seiko 5 SNZG15, and it’s the reason why the SNZG15 is a few dollars cheaper than the Seiko 5 SNZG13. The 22 mm nylon strap can feel a bit too hard at first, and you’ll need some time to break it in. It will do the job well enough eventually though.

For some, the nylon looks quite cheap so it doesn’t match the quiet appeal of the Grand Seiko Automatic SNZG15. But with NATO or leather straps you can easily buy in stores and online, it will look much better.

Pros & Cons

Basically, what we have here is an entry level military field watch, and it’s rugged functionality and design are excellent.

The dial provides info readily, and even at night there’s no problem telling the time. The hands are brightly luminous in the dark, and it doesn’t fade for many hours.

The accuracy is good enough for most people.

The “provenance” (history), is nice, as it goes back to an earlier era when watches such as these were worn on the field of battle.

The size of the case is perfect for those with bigger wrists, but even for ordinary wrists it doesn’t really look too large.

As for the nylon strap drawback, for some it’s actually nice enough to wear as is. But for the most part, people don’t buy the Seiko Automatic SNZG15 for the strap.

You can easily change the strap to NATO or leather and that should improve its look even more.

Diaflex mainspring (commonly referred to as “unbreakable”)

Diashock shock resistant design