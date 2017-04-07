The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down by nearly 70
points as the Reserve Bank of India has left the repo rate
unchanged in its first bi-monthly monetary policy review of
FY18.
disrupting monsoon rainfall and exerting upward pressure on
food prices, and rising global oil and commodity prices.
At 2.35 p.m., the 30-share BSE index Sensex was down 68.96
points or 0.23 per cent at 29,905.28 and the 50-share NSE index
Nifty was down 18.75 points or 0.2 per cent at 9,246.40.
Among BSE sectoral indices, consumer durables index fell the
Most by 0.86 per cent, FMCG 0.78 percent, healthcare 0.65 per
cent and metal 0.47 per cent. On the other hand, realty index
was the star-performer and was up 2.61 per cent, followed by
oil & gas 0.66 per cent, PSU 0.4 per cent and power 0.26 per
cent.
Top five Sensex gainers were Reliance (+1.92%), Bajaj Auto
(+1.33%), Axis Bank (+1.17%), Power Grid (+1.00%) and Infosys
(+0.56%), while the major losers were ITC (-1.61%), Adani Ports
(-1.13%), Coal India (-1.12%), ICICI Bank (-0.93%) and Bharti
Airtel (-0.87%).
Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk
Appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start pouring
Its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of
Early US fiscal stimulus faded further.
Investors were also wary ahead of a potentially tense meeting
Between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese
Counterpart Xi Jinping, the first among the world’s two most
powerful leaders.
