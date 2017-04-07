Kansas City, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) April 6, 2017 – Empty stomachs do not help in paving a way for a better world and world hunger is an injustice to humankind. Sadly, there is more fruit in most shampoos than on the plate of the underprivileged. Hunger hits children hardest. It damages them physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. According to the Kansas Food Bank and Feeding America, 1 in 7 people, or an estimated 215,300 people, in the Kansas Food Bank’s service area turn to food pantries and meal service programs to feed themselves and their families. Out of which 68,900 are children. Improving the health of our future generation is everyone’s responsibility.

A leading supplier of garage doors, Renner Supply Company has stepped forward to orchestrate a food drive in April, 2017 on behalf of the KCHBA Spring Parade of Homes’ Build Up Our Food Bank Food Drive.

According to Denise Dahms, president of Renner Supply Company, “We’ve always tried to help when we can. You want to help everyone, but unfortunately that’s just not possible. We are very aware that hunger exists in our region and are pleased to do our part. In that spirit, we are conducting this food drive to contribute towards improving food supply for the underprivileged.”

Dahms added, “We encourage others to take part in this venture and donate whatever they can. A food barrel will be present in our office from the 5th of April to the 10th of May. I list of requested items will be posted at the top of our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rennersupplykc) during these dates.”

People can also make financial donations in the office of Renner Supply or online through the link http://paradeofhomes.harvestersvfd.org/.

About Renner Supply Company

Renner Supply is a family owned company that specializes in residential garage door and commercial overhead door sales, service, installation and repair. To learn more, visit http://www.rennersupply.com

Contact Details:

Name: Brad Dodson

Address: 3530 N Kimball Dr.,

Kansas City, Missouri,

USA – 64161

Phone Number: 1-816-413-1650

###