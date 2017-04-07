6th April 2017, Pune: Pune Police becomes the first Indian Government body to join the wave of organizations moving to Dedicated and Secure Chat Applications for better, faster and secure communication between internal teams. In today’s world, fast and secure communication is the key to National Securityand Great Governance. With mobile devices becoming the primary source of communication, Public Chat Applications pose a threat for government bodies as they are neither in control of the government, nor is their data hosted in India.Public Chat applications are built for peer to peer communication and lack features for usage in large scale teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rashmi Shulka, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Pune said “Speed of information and its security are emerging as key factors of efficient policing. Information needs to be communicated on a real time basis and to the right officers for prompt action. In line with our goal of SMART policing, the implementation of WorkApps Chat is yet another significant step this direction”

WorkApps Chat will also help Pune Police go paperless as most communication will now move to mobile messaging. One way messages on security alerts, threats and incidents can be sent to all or selected officials within seconds. All Police officials will be listed in a single app along with addresses of all Police Stations.

WorkApps Chat is an Indian Enterprise Collaboration Startup that’s created a Chat Application, companies can host on their own servers and have full control of the data. All the employees of the company are available in the Chat Directory, making it easier to find people, instead of adding them one by one. One way messages can be sent to all or selected employees in a few seconds from a single location, removing the hassle of forwarding messages within various groups.

“The adoption of WorkApps Chat by the Pune Police is a testimony of our effort to revolutionize the way we communicate. It is a vindication of the efforts made by our team to develop this platform. We are humbled by the trust placed by the Pune police and hope that other cities follow this progressive step” added Mr. Rudrajeet Desai, CEO&Founder –WorkApps

WorkApps Chat is also integrated with Google Maps Services, which enables organizations to work with teams on the field and on the move.

Phase II of the rollout will be a chat application which will allow citizens to chat with their nearest Police Station, On Duty Policeman and the Control Room directly from their mobile.