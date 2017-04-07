The Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market Research Report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth during the study period Upto 2021.

Photoresists are a type of light-sensitive materials that consist of resin or polymer, solvent and photo-sensitizer. They are used in fabrication and packaging of semiconductors, flat panel displays, integrated circuits, and printed circuit boards. Photoresist ancillaries are a type of supporting materials which are used to improve the efficiency and resolution of the photolithography process.

Photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market is segmented by photoresists product as g-line and i-line, KrF, ArF Dry and ArF immersion. ArF immersion has the largest market share. Photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market is classified by photoresist ancillaries product as antireflective coatings, photoresist developers, edge bead removers and others (including primers or adhesion promoters and specialty solvents). Photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market is segmented by application as semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCB) and others (including MEMS, NEMS, and sensors etc.).

The key drivers affecting photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market are the growth of growth in semiconductor industry and rising trends of dynamic flat panel display technology. The development of nano-electromechanical systems (NEMS) is expected to provide growth opportunities for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market. The key constraints hampering the market growth are environmental and occupational health hazards associated with the usage of photoresists and photoresist ancillaries.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– The Dow Chemical Company

– FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

– JSR Corporation

– Merck KGaA

– TOKYO OHKA KOGYO Co., Ltd.

– Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest Of The World. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Segmentations In The Report :

1. Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresists Product :

– g-line and i-line

– KrF

– ArF Dry

– ArF immersion

2. Photoresists And Photoresist Ancillaries Market By Photoresist Ancillaries Product :

– Antireflective Coatings

– Photoresist Developers

– Edge Bead Removers

– Others

