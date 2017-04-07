LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ — Howard Curry is an impressively skilled Broker Associate at Century 21 Beachside Realtors in Southern California.

Howard was born in Japan and is the son of a career Army Veteran. His family moved every two years to places such as Frankfurt, Presidio, Okinawa, Washington D.C., and Denver before his father retired in San Antonio, Texas. He says, “As a kid, I personally had a tough time because we moved so often. Just as I began to make friends and look forward to the new school year, we had to relocate. Because of that, I never had any lifelong friends, with very few exceptions, such as my dad’s friends’ kids who were my age. We would run across each other at various Military bases. It was a way of life which offered a lot of opportunities for world travel, but it could also be very difficult.”

After high school graduation, Howard attended Texas A&M University and received a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering.

During his early professional career, he worked for Fortune 100 companies in the telecommunications industry designing telephone circuits and cable television systems. Subsequently, he transitioned to the defense electronics and aerospace industry to build high tech aircraft electronics and weapons systems.

Additionally, he also distinguished himself as an entrepreneur having owned a successful engineering consulting firm and was one of the co-founders for a start-up Information Technology (IT) company.

Howard says, “I enjoyed almost every endeavor I was exposed to in my life. With so many interests and opportunities, it was a challenge to zero in on just one thing. While I was in college, the Navy approached me on a program for Pilots and I always had a desire to fly. My preference was to be a Fighter Pilot and I felt that Navy Pilots were special due to their capability to operate off an aircraft carrier. I discussed this opportunity with my father as it was a dilemma for me. Should I graduate and become an Engineer or a Pilot?

One year after graduation, the same recruiter called me and asked me what I was doing for lunch. We met and unexpectedly we were ‘wheels up’ in a T-34C where he allowed me fly the aircraft. I was exhilarated! Shortly afterwards, I reported to the Aviation Officer Candidate School (AOCS) in Pensacola, Florida. Anecdotally, AOCS was the premise for the movie ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’. Initially, there were approximately 48 people in the class; however, only 16 graduated due to the demanding nature of the program.”

Howard’s Naval career spans over 20 years and is interspersed with both active duty and reserve time. He served as a Senior Intelligence Officer and attended the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. His experience included assignments at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Reconnaissance Office, Naval Special Warfare Command, and in the aviation community. He has held various positions of increasing responsibility to include serving as Commanding Officer and attaining the rank of Commander. He says, “My experience with the intelligence community has been a blessing as it provided me with interesting aerospace and defense electronics opportunities working as a Systems Engineer and Project Manager.”

One of his key contributions to the community was his service as a Los Angeles Reserve Police Officer. He graduated from the LAPD Reserve Academy and was assigned to the 77th Division in South Central Los Angeles for 3 years.

There he worked as a Patrol Officer. Aside from performing typical law enforcement duties, he was recognized for actively supporting various local events for the homeless. He also received a letter of commendation for his participation in restoring order during the 1992 LA riots.

Howard says, “I love challenges; however, I’ve worked for so many years in a fast paced, high stress environment that I was simply burned out. I wanted better control of my destiny and to transition to something completely different where I could work on my own time, so I decided to get into Real Estate.”

Howard’s Real Estate background includes residential investment properties. He studied Real Estate at Mt. San Antonio College. He is currently a ‘Million Dollar Producer’ at Century 21 Beachside in Chino Hills. He is an expert property valuations professional having provided extensive Broker Price Opinions for major financial institutions.

His certifications and designations includes Military Relocation Professional, Certified Distressed Property Expert, Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource, Broker Price Opinion Resource. He is a designated USAA Preferred Broker and Navy Federal Credit Union Realty Plus Agent.

He is a member of Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals and sits as Vice Chair on the Commercial Committee for The Inland Gateway Association of Realtors.

Howard says, “It was a natural fit for me to get my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification, due to my Military background. I have an affinity for people who have served. As a Realtor, you serve your clients and Military Veterans are a very special group. I’m qualified to assist them, but you also need relevant experience and credentials to leverage that knowledge and build a profile which allows others to recognize that you mean business.”

Howard’s service areas in Southern California encompasses areas within Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. The cities that he works in include Chino, Chino Hills, Upland, Los Angeles, Claremont, Diamond Bar, Eastvale, Glendora, Riverside, Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Corona, Temecula, Murrieta, Arcadia, Covina, West Covina Glendora, Azusa, San Dimas, Pomona, Montclair, Duarte, Monrovia, Norwalk, Rialto, Loma Linda, Redlands, Walnut, Yorba Linda.

