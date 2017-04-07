The latest report Global LED Strip Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 added by DecisionDatabases.com to its vast repository provides important statistics and analytical data to give a complete understanding of the market. The report is beneficial for strategists and industry players to plan their future business strategies.

LED Strip is also called Flex LED Strip. Flex LED strip lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These LED strips come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

This report focuses on the LED Strip in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• OML Technology

• Jiasheng Lighting

• Osram

• Philips

• Forge Europa

• Sidon Lighting

• Optek Electronics

• NVC Lighting

• Opple

• Jesco Lighting

• Ledtronics

• PAK

• FSL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• 5050

• 3528

• Others

Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1, to describe LED Strip Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Strip, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Strip, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Strip, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, LED Strip market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Strip sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

