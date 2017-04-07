Consider the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch the brand’s immense vision taking form in the designing of affordable yet more than presentable, ladies’ quartz timepieces. It’s both chic and durable with a price for which reasonable would probably prove an understatement.

Modest yet vibrant, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch proves that low-key doesn’t need to be boring. As far as being stylish goes, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch timepiece picks from a wide range of designs, setting up the whole ensemble in colours that match anytime of the day from dusk to dawn. Whatever your needs might be, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch meets your every need and preference to go with your casual and light formal outfits.

Styled after the dive watches, the crimson shade stands out against the light grey and milk white backgrounds. Set in a sturdy stainless steel case, it radiates a unique appeal and ensures a perfect fit for which, you do not need to sacrifice personal style or comfort. Dainty and truly feminine, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch never stops to amaze. No matter what colour outfit you are in, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch is never going to let you down.

However, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch is absolutely fine to wear amidst showers, pools and for other minor activities involving water. Despite the diver inspired look, it is not a diver watch. It can take long beatings on the ground but anything more than 90 feet under water is going to get it dead.

The silver sunray patterned dial covered by the scratch-resistant Flame-Fusion crystal seals the deal! Whether it’s the night out with the girls or a busy day doing the groceries or washing the car or doing up the house, the Invicta Angel Quartz 0701 Womens Watch is going to prove your most faithful companion.