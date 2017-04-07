The report studies Paraformaldehyde in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Paraformaldehyde is a white crystalline solid formed by polymerization of formaldehyde. It is used to make various resins with mainly phenol (melamine resin; phenol resin; vinylon; polyacetal resin; terephthalic acid; diphenyl methane diisocyanate, acrylic acid esters). Paraformaldehyde is also mainly used in (1) Pesticides: synthesis of acetochlor, butachlor, and glyphosate; (2) Medicine and pharmaceutics: produce vitamin A; (3) Coatings: synthesis of high grade automobile paint.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Paraformaldehyde in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ercros
Celanese
CCP
Merck
Chemanol
Caldic
Shandong Tuobo
LCY Chemical
Yinhe Chemical
Nantong Jiangtian
Wanhua Chemical
LINYI TAIER
Shouguang Xudong
Xiangrui Chemical
Other
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
PF(91% ~ 93% )
PF(95% ~ 97% )
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pesticide
Coating
Resin
Papermaking
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Paraformaldehyde market.
