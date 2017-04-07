The report studies Honeycomb Paper in Global market Professional Survey 2017 : Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunity, Application, Production, Segmentation, Cost Structure, Company Profile, Product Picture and Specifications during the Forecast period by 2022
Paper honeycomb is a building and packing material. One of the most commons uses of Paper honeycomb is for standard doors inside houses. Typically a layer of fiberglass and then the enforced Paper made into honeycomb shapes (hexagon tubes) and then another layer of fiberglass. Compared pound for pound, it is stronger than steel and costs substantially less to manufacture. Paper honeycomb is the ideal core material for providing inside structure when light weight, strength and cost are key considerations. Applications include interior doors, furniture, automotive parts and packaging materials. It is a green product consisting out of all-natural Paper and water based glue.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Honeycomb Paper in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Corint Group
Grigeo Klaip?dos Kartonas
Axxion Industries
Honicel
Cartoflex
Forlit
Honeycomb Cellpack
Bestem
Dufaylite Developments
L’Hexagone
Tivuplast
QK Honeycomb Products
Emin Leydier
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Continuous Paper Honeycomb
Blocks Paper Honeycomb
Expanded Paper Honeycomb
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Furniture industry
Door manufacturing
Automotive
Packaging production
Construction
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Honeycomb Paper market.
