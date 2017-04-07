The new research report on Emission Control Catalyst Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014-2021.

Emission control catalysts are compounds that help to control pollutants in automotives. In industrial machinery it is used to control pollutants which are released into the environment and affect the smooth working of the system. The significance of this market has increased globally in the recent years with increase in measures taken to reduce pollution. Platinum is considered as the most active catalyst, but it is not apt for all applications due to the unwanted additional reactions and high costs. Palladium and rhodium are the other two precious metals used. Rhodium is a reduction catalyst and palladium is an oxidation catalyst. Platinum can be used as both reduction and oxidation catalyst. The emission control catalysts industry is growing due to awareness formed for environment concerns.

This report examines the global emission control catalyst market and provides information regarding the revenue (USD Million) and volume (000 Ounce) for the period 2014 to 2021. It further elaborates the market drivers which contribute to the growth. It then describes the restraints that are faced by the market. The market is classified into various segments with deep analysis of each segment for the study period.

A glimpse of the major drivers and restraints affecting this market is mentioned below :

A. Drivers :

– Strict emission regulations due to growing concern over environmental pollution

– Adaptation of emission standards by China and other Asia-pacific countries

– Upsurge in the use of automotive diesel engines is set to grow the demand for diesel oxidation

B. Restraints :

– Depends on temperature for performance

– Becomes less active by increased proportion of poisoning elements in pollutants

– Risks for secondary emissions

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the emission control catalyst market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the emission control catalyst industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

C. Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF Catalysts LLC

– Johnson Matthey

– Solvay S.A.

– Umicore SA

– Corning Incorporated

– Clariant Corporation

– More

In terms of geography, the emission control catalyst market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

D. Segmentations In The Report :

1. Emission Control Catalyst By Type :

– Palladium

– Platinum

– Rhodium

– Others

2. Emission Control Catalyst By Applications :

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Others

