Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is back with a bang and looks glam in her new web series Love Life and Screw Ups. This web series marks the digital debut of the diva.

​“We were looking for a glamorous actress with great comic timing and Zeenatji fit the bill perfectly. She is a diva who can connect with any generation. International shows are gaining popularity in India but we don’t have even one such show of our own; something cool and funny which the youth can connect with. Our story is a light-hearted take on eight friends and their relationship struggles​”, said Kapil Sharma.​

It is a story of bunch of friends, their relationships, their love affairs and break ups. Their day to day struggles and moments of fun, laughter, quarrels, depressions and glory, making them a better person and a better friend. In a humorous, light, glossy and entertaining tone, targeting the youth and family audience, the series picks up day to day trivial common problems to serious issues like compatibility, tolerance in love and arranged marriages, single parenthood, extra marital affairs, adultery, LGBT, gender equality etc.

The web series written and directed by Kapil Sharma, Produced by Yuvraaj Parashar and starring Zeenat Aman, Mita Vashisht, Yuvraaj Parashar, Sonali Raut, Dolly Thakore, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, Diandre Soares, Sushant Divgikar, Akshay Sethi and new faces like Viboutee Sharma, Sezal Sharma, Shadab Khan, Shipra Kasana, Mahi Sharma, Ashish Khatri and Ashish Sachdeva among others.

Nikhil Kamath has composed the music and veteran composer Bappi Lahiri has sung a ​feel good ​peppy number.​

​Watch the trailer here:

