Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s finest tool operators will have a live platform to showcase their skills, as they lay down the gauntlet in a competition dedicated to the hard working men behind the country’s iconic landmarks.

The Tool It! Challenge is the Middle East’s first competition inviting contracting and fit-out firms, construction companies, or workshop owners, to nominate their most skilled technicians for an intensive test of will, as they grind, drill, and cut their way to glory among industry peers.

The three-day competition will take place at Hardware + Tools Middle East 2017, the region’s premier trade fair for building materials and construction machinery, which runs from 22-24 May at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It will comprise two categories: Woodwork Routing and Screw Driving; and Metalworking, with leading professional tool manufacturers Bosch, 3M, and Nitto Kohki on board as category sponsors.

Contestants will be given a set of electric power tools provided by the sponsors and made to perform similar activities over a given time frame. They will be evaluated by a jury panel, and adjudicated on fixed parameters such as aesthetics, safety, and efficiency.

The Prize? All participants will be awarded certificates by organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, while the winners will be the proud owners of the latest cutting-edge power tool sets provided by sponsoring brands.

“The Tool It! Challenge recognises and rewards the hard working men that are a crucial component of any successful project, regardless of the industry,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

“These are the men that work tirelessly behind the scenes in building some of the UAE’s most loved landmarks, using skills and techniques needed to perform in the most extreme conditions. The competition also underlines the importance of having top quality dependable tools in order to ensure the safety of the worker and the workplace,” he added.

The Tool It! Challenge is open to industry professionals, operators, technicians, craftsmen from contracting firms, fabricators, joineries, wood working and other workshop personnel from across the UAE. Nominations close by the end of April 2017.

Hardware + Tools Middle East is a magnet for trade buyers from across the Middle East and North Africa, including distributors, retailers, exporters, importers, contractors, fabricators, consultants and industry professionals involved in the construction and industrial sectors.

The 18th edition will feature Country Pavilions from China, Thailand and Taiwan, and will host more than 185 exhibitors from 12 countries representing over 250 brands. The exhibition will also include the Expert Zone, a dedicated section featuring the most innovative products and solutions from leading manufacturers. More information is available at www.hardwaretoolsme.com.