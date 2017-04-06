London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2017 – UK Cloud Drive has come to the rescue with their new “version recovery” option. They have claimed to introduce a versioning system to facilitate a person to search or recover deleted file from their device. Online backup successfully averts the dangers of data corruption. This British company makes use of that principle to get hold of historical data through its backtracking algorithms.

UK Cloud Drive claims that the days of losing data forever will be over. They plan to use the power of cloud backup and escalate it with system recovery options. With this, system settings and OS configurations will be saved to aid the recovery process when needed.

Their working principle is pretty simple. By using Versioning control, UK Cloud Drive keeps track of all files uploaded to cloud storage. A numbering system is used to store files according to dates. When required, UK Cloud Drive will restore these files for their clients. “Cloud storage will soon overshadow the drawbacks of traditional storage.” said the CEO of UK Cloud drive.

This British startup expects to strike gold with another unique feature. They claim to downgrade software using cloud backup successfully. When asked about the feature, an eminent personality from UK Cloud Drive said, “We save a software’s settings the moment it is installed. A corrupted software can use these settings to revert to the factory version even after up gradation.”

The company will make this feature available in two versions. It will provide Online backup in either 1TB or 2TB variants. A person will have to pay $9.99 per month for the 1TB version while $29.99 is the monthly charge for the 2TB version. UK Cloud Drive claims that the 2TB version will allow connection to an unlimited number of devices. As a result, users will be able access data from any device, be it a smart phone, tablet or computer.

Future plans of the company have also come to light. UK Cloud Drive deems to extend their “older version recovery” feature to the restoration of desktop OS as well. As per sources, using their cloud backup service, a Windows PC will be able to revert to its factory version. If this becomes a reality, it will significantly cut down PC and software maintenance costs.

UK Cloud Drive and many others claim cloud storage to be the future technology. With benefits of accessing files from anywhere and from any device, clouds are already impacting today’s technology world. UK Cloud Drive is expected to unveil its new functionality very soon. It will be available to the customers within a couple of months from its release.For more info visit https://ukclouddrive.net/

