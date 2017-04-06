Payal Agarwal was conferred with International Excellence Award 2017 at an impressive function in Goa organized by Brand Icon. The prestigious ceremony held at Holiday Inn Resort, Goa in presence of numerous dignitaries. The event was hosted by famous Bollywood emcee Rithvik Dhanjani. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra felicitated Payal Agarwal for her distinguished services in the field of Fitness.

On Occasion Payal Agarwal said, “My promise to my clients is that they will start seeing results from day ONE. That too without starvation, rigorous exercise, any medication or crash diets. I work with my clients to make gradual changes to their everyday diet specific to their needs and lifestyle. My diets/tips are easy to follow and follow. That’s why my clients are able to maintain their health goals in the long term; not just short term”.

The International Excellence Awards Is the flagship award programme that aims to recognise and rewards excellence across all sectors and celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses in India.