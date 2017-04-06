Considering its overall build and specs, the Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch has no competitor in its class. A release from 2013, it is full stainless steel in its construction with an exhibition case back. As far as a daily urban wear goes, the Anchor is a big help to make you hold your ground.

Orient loves to make sports watches. So, the Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch was born. It is a prominent piece in the brand’s diverse collection, drawing inspiration from all around the sport arena and also cultivated with the brand’s own, modern interpretations of age-old concepts.

The Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch is a release from 2013, in full stainless steel and with an exhibition case back. As far as a daily urban wear can go, the Anchor is a big help to make you hold your ground.

The Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch culminates form with function to solve an equation that often bars sport watches to enter the daily use domain. It is both handsome as it is resilient; the Anchor makes for an everyday watch in the casual/sports category and a great option if you are looking for a slightly different, on-the-go style.

The Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch is one of the best among affordable mechanical watches. Affordable; however, doesn’t translate here to a cheap quality as the uninitiated might think. Orient is always about making their own high quality automatic movements for less and the best part is, they are always improving on their designs and functionalities.

The Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch comes as a better alternative to its hardcore sports lines. While it exhibits the best features of the pro-grade watches, it does so at a fraction of the price. As a result, things turn less bulky and more urban-friendly without cutting out on the durability factor, which always keeps you ready for some serious outdoor fun and frolic.

Its dark dial provides an outstanding contrast to the wide hands and hour markers, filled with more than decent lume that is guaranteed to keep glowing for more than just a few hours. The mineral crystal glass of the Orient Anchor Automatic Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch is flawless and it would take a lot to break or put scratches on it.

The Orient Star Elegant Classic FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch runs on an in-house movement, the 46943 calibre. It is robust; a workhorse of a movement that doesn’t demand user attention at all. Contrary to other high end Swiss movements requiring considerable break-in time and a lot of patience from the user’s end; the 46943 is ready to spring into flawless performance right out of the box!

The Orient Star Classic Power Reserve Power Reserve FEM7L003B9 Men’s Watch features a stationary, grooved bezel, which adds to it an extra dimension, both on the grounds of aesthetics and durability.