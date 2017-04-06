Taklifon ka bajane baja, aa raha hai Rahaat Raja !

Super Star Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in a new Avatar as Rahat Raja, casted and directed by none other than Nitesh Tiwari of ‘Dangal’ fame. Nitesh’s superb creative vision not only compelled Big B to act in the ad film but also lend his magical legendary voice.

Speaking of legends, this new ad film will be recreating the iconic Johny Walker song ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ in an innovative Nautanki Style. Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial expertise and Amitabh Bachchan’s youthful energy will bring alive the character of Rahat Raja, a delightful champiwala.

“It was astounding to see the liveliness that Bachchan sir brings to stage. With such a peppy song, the energy levels were very high during the shoot. We are very happy with how the film has turned out and whoever we have shown it has just loved it.”, quoted a source from the production team. Even the music has been recreated to match the latest trend of reviving old songs. As rightly pointed out by Amit ji on his Instagram page, it is indeed a ‘mad song’.

As Rahat Raja, Amit ji relives his classic funky dance moves as seen in ‘Kajra re’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’. This is definitely going to be a fresh wave of entertainment to look out for!

To watch the video, please click on https://youtu.be/p4XVaOkCO48