April 6, 2017: Inalsa Home Appliances, a leading home appliances brand , has rolled out an innovative green drive by engaging the students from 6th class to 12th class . More than 1000 schools of all prominent cities of India are being engaged to celebrate and promote the significance of World earth Day 2017. As part of the Earth Day celebrations the company is inviting students to be a part of interesting contests and activities so as to educate and spread the message of a clean, safe and green planet for future generation.

Introducing the campaign Mr. Jitendra Chuahan, CEO & Country Head, Inalsa Home Appliances said, “Climate change is the result of mankind’s ignorance towards Mother Earth. Every living creature on this planet is now facing the biggest challenge of survival with the drastic change in climate. The Earth Day Celebration is a great opportunity to reach out and interact with the community on this serious issue. We at Inalsa, aim to celebrate and promote the importance of World Earth Day by connecting and engaging through interesting activities with key schools in prominent cities of India. To combat the biggest challenge of climate change, the need of the hour is to engage the future generation – saviors of the planet.”

Inalsa is engaging with premium schools in prominent cities to roll out various innovative contests and activities such as Poster contests, Video competition etc. To ensure an overwhelming engagement, the brand is offering attractive prizes for the winners.

The Poster Competition is for students of Class 6th to 8th and the recommended size of poster is A3 Size. The theme of the Poster competition is “Earth Day”. The brand is requesting

schools to send 10 best entries to Inalsa latest by April 18, 2017. Top 3 best entries among all the entries received from the schools of that particular region will get attractive prizes from the brand. Students of class 9th to 12th can participate in the Video Competition and the best 3 entries can get a chance to win attractive prize hampers. This competition is inviting students to make a one minute video on the theme of “Earth Day”. Interested students need to like the facebook page of the brand and upload their entries with their Name & School name on Inalsa’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/inalsa/

For Poster Competition, Schools can send entries to:

Marketing head, Inalsa Home Aplliances

C-175, Sector 63, Noida-201301

About Inalsa Home Appliances:

Inalsa, one of the fastest growing appliance companies in India, is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain. Taurus Group is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. Inalsa’s product range in India has been expanded to over 30 product categories with more than 200 SKUs. With the synergies at Taurus Group, Inalsa has expanded its distribution network with more than 250 distributors and 10,000 retailers all across India.