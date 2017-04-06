Nickelous Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.
The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 °C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 °C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide.
X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4?6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+.
All nickelous sulfates are paramagnetic.
Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-nickelous-sulfate-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-16810.html
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Nickelous Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Norilsk Nickel
Umicore
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)
Mechema
Outotec
Nicomet
Coremax
Zenith
SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Jilin Jien Nickel Industry
Jinchuan
Green Eco-Manufacturer
Jinco Nonferrous
Huaze Cobalt & Nickel
Guangxi Yinyi
Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16810/request-sample
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
EN Grade
Plating Grade
High-Purity Grade
Market Segment by Applications
Electroplating
Chemical?Industry
Battery
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Nickelous Sulfate market report.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments