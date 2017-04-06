Mist Eliminator can be defined as the mechanical separation of liquids from gases.

There are two general types of mist eliminators – mesh and vane types. In addition, fiber bed mist eliminators are also used in some chemical processes. “

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mist Eliminator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Air Quality Engineering

Aeroex

AMACS

Boegger Industrial Limited

Champion

Coastal Technologies, Inc.

FABCO-AIR

Geovent

Indsutrial Maid

Koch-Glitsch

MECS

Met-Pro Environmental Air Solutions

Mikropor

Munters

Ningbo T.C.I Co.,Ltd

Pneumatic Product

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

Wire-mesh mist eliminators

Baffle-type mist eliminators

Market Segment by Applications

Petrochemical

Chemical

Power

Gas Processing

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Mist Eliminator market report.



