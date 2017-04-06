A Light Tower is a kind of mobile equipment which has high-intensity electric lamps used in construction, mining, road and bridge construction, emergency and disaster relief, general construction, oil and gas work, special events and other application fields.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Light Tower in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Generac
Terex
Atlas Copco
Wacker Neuson
Allmand
AllightSykes
Doosan Portable Power
Yanmar
Multiquip
JCB
Ocean’s King
Wanco
Pramac
Powerbaby
Ishikawa
Hangzhou Mobow
Zhenghui
XuSheng Illumination
GTGT
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Metal Halide Lamps
Electrodeless Lamps
LED
Market Segment by Applications
Road and bridge construction
Emergency and disaster relief
Oil and gas work
Mining
Others
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Light Tower market report.
