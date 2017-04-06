A Light Tower is a kind of mobile equipment which has high-intensity electric lamps used in construction, mining, road and bridge construction, emergency and disaster relief, general construction, oil and gas work, special events and other application fields.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Light Tower in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Generac

Terex

Atlas Copco

Wacker Neuson

Allmand

AllightSykes

Doosan Portable Power

Yanmar

Multiquip

JCB

Ocean’s King

Wanco

Pramac

Powerbaby

Ishikawa

Hangzhou Mobow

Zhenghui

XuSheng Illumination

GTGT

Market Segment by Regions

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type

Metal Halide Lamps

Electrodeless Lamps

LED

Market Segment by Applications

Road and bridge construction

Emergency and disaster relief

Oil and gas work

Mining

Others

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Light Tower market report.



