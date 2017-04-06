Industrial Furnaces and Ovens are primarily used by industries to heat-treat metals in order to generate steam. They are also used in the manufacture of bricks, cement, glass, iron and steel, and other materials. Electric, batch and fuel-fired furnaces are used to perform several functions, such as annealing, brazing, carburizing, hardening, sintering, and tempering of ferrous and non-ferrous castings.
Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-industrial-furnaces-and-ovens-market-by-manufacturers-16796.html
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Industrial Furnaces and Ovens in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Andritz
Tenova
Despatch
Primetals Technologies
Aichelin Group
ALD
Inductotherm Corporation
SECO/WARWICK
Ipsen
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Gasbarre Furnace
Cieffe(Accu)
Surface Combustion
Mersen
JUMO
Nutec Bickley
CEC
Wisconsin Oven
Sistem Teknik
AVS
PVA TePla
TAV
Shenwu
Phoenix Furnace
Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16796/request-sample
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Combustion type
Electric type
Market Segment by Applications
Metallurgy
Petrochemical industry
Material handling
Other
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market report.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments