2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol (MPO) is a kind of colorless and transparent liquid diol with low toxicity and viscosity. It is a by-product which is produced by hybroformylation, hydorgenation of allyl alcohol, carbon monoxide and hydrogen.
Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-global-2-methyl-1-3-propanediol-market-by-manufacturers-regions-16792.html
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
LyondellBasell
DAIREN Chemical Corp
Global
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16792/request-sample
Market Segment by Type
Assay (on a dry basis)
Water
Color
Carbonyl (as -CHO)
Iron
Market Segment by Applications
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Coating
Modified PET
Personal Care
Other
Total
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market report.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments