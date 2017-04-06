2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol (MPO) is a kind of colorless and transparent liquid diol with low toxicity and viscosity. It is a by-product which is produced by hybroformylation, hydorgenation of allyl alcohol, carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-global-2-methyl-1-3-propanediol-market-by-manufacturers-regions-16792.html

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers
LyondellBasell
DAIREN Chemical Corp
Global

Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa

Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16792/request-sample

Market Segment by Type
Assay (on a dry basis)
Water
Color
Carbonyl (as -CHO)
Iron

Market Segment by Applications
Unsaturated Polyester Resins
Coating
Modified PET
Personal Care
Other
Total

There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Global 2-Methyl-1, 3-Propanediol market report.

Contact Us

Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com