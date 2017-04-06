The report entitled Global 1-Butene Market 2017 presents key insights into the global 1-Butene market along with the latest up-to-date industry details and forthcoming 1-Butene industry trends, which will assist the readers to focus on product specification and end users driving the overall market revenue and profitability.

Report Keynotes:

The main motive of the report on “Global 1-Butene Market 2017” is to study comprehensive details of the market investors, key industry players which will enable them to make vital decisions in regards to 1-Butene growth opportunities and future investment scope.

This report highlights the prominent industry competitors and provides the deep analysis of the major factors influencing the market. The report also covers the forecasts market study related to industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and company profiles of top industry players.

Dominant 1-Butene market players:

1 Tonen Chemical

2 Sumitomo Chemical

3 Shell

4 Sabic

5 SINOPEC

6 Qatar Chemical

7 Praxair

8 Petro Rabigh

9 PTT

10 OPaL

11 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

12 Mitsui Chemical

13 Jam

14 Idemitsu Kosan

15 ExxonMobil

16 Evonik

17 CP Chemical

18 CNPC

This Report examines the global 1-Butene market concerning product type, application service, client and geography. The global 1-Butene market covers major continents.

Region wise Analysis of 1-Butene Market:

1 USA

2 Europe

3 Japan

4 China

5 India

6 South East Asia

The global 1-Butene market has been segmentized into two parts product and application.

Product Segment Analysis of 1-Butene Market:

1 Crude C4 Seperation

2 Ethylene Dimerization.

3 Other

Application Segment Analysis of 1-Butene Market:

1 Polyethylene

2 Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA)/Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

3 1,3-Butadiene

4 Others

Finally, the research study provides a comprehensive view of the global 1-Butene market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2016 to 2021, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.