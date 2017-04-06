Piles or Hemorrhoids are a very dangerous disease. This is known as Arsh. This problem is higher in those people whose stomach is not cleansed, which eat more fried and constantly eat unhealthy food that is eaten out.

In this article, we are going to see quick and natural remedy herbal for hemorrhoids problem. We are going to start with the symptoms of hemorrhoid problems. Some of the common symptoms shown as a result of hemorrhoid problems include bleeding and irritation. You can also use some home remedies to get rid of this pestilential disease.

Home Remedies For hemorrhoids such as:

Water: Drink as much water as possible. Make a habit of eating 10 to 12 glasses of water a day. With this, if you drink juice and soup of fruits and vegetables, it will get relief from piles.

Azadirachta indica (Neem) Fruits: Dry the fruits of neem well in the sun, when it is dried properly, then make a powder. Take this powder with water daily.

Honey and Gooseberry (Amla): Mix the gooseberry powder in honey. After that take it. By consuming it you will get rid of hemorrhoids.

Curd : It is very beneficial to use curd on piles. Take lemon, apples and oranges in the food, in which Vitamin C is found in excess quantity.

Spicy Food: If you want to get rid of piles, do not eat spicy things. It can cause problems in the stomach like gas and pain, which also increases the disease like piles.

Onion: Mix sugar in the juice of thirst. Just eat it after half an hour. Piles will be comfortable.

Exercise And Yoga: Regular exercise and yoga is necessary. If you are also involved with this disease, then do exercises every day.

Alternative Ayurveda Treatment: You are not interested to use home remedies than you can use ayurveda herbal product to cure this disease. Bawaseer capsules is one among them. It assures safe result to people under all age groups. You can make use of this herbal cure two to three times per day. It reduces swelling and can be used in conjunction with any other herbal cure. People in search of a safe cure for treating hemorrhoid problem can certainly make use of Bawaseer capsules in their daily life.

