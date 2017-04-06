Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) April 6, 2017 – Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international service provider and technology integrator, is offering free professional consultations for businesses, on how to bolster their company’s communications capabilities and use Hosted PBX services to improve their business communications capabilities.

Convergia’s Hosted PBX is a cloud-based communications service delivering UC functions and affordable monthly subscription packages without the need to purchase, install or maintain complex, expensive hardware and equipment.

Convergia’s President, Alejandro Bitar explained, “Our Hosted PBX business solutions deliver outstanding voice quality at the lowest possible prices. We route calls efficiently across office phones, smartphones, tablets, and even computers, via Internet access or MPLS network.”

You can visit Convergia.ca to get more information about Hosted PBX services, Internet, Data and Networking, hardware including IP PBX business phone systems, structured cabling, networking hardware, video conferencing units, servers, laptops, tablets, desktops and accessories, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services.

About Convergia

Convergia is an international service provider and technology integrator, offering Internet, Data, Networking, Cloud Services, Voice, Mobility, Hardware, Value Added Services & Professional Solutions for business and wholesale customers. Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence. Convergia has developed into one of the largest privately held global end-to-end telecom networks in the world, delighting customers by providing the highest quality services at the best value.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care



Tel.: 1-866-669-4357

E-mail: customer.care@convergia.net

###