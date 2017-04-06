Connect2India, the one stop global trade source for India, announces the release of world’s first pre-built and pre-top ranked premium business domains for Indian SMEs to be globally visible and transcend their business without geographical limitations. The new offering builds upon Connect2India’s existing global trade platform that enables Indian SMEs to promote, grow and scale their businesses globally and for overseas SMEs to effectively trade with their Indian counterparts.

The latest offering further solidifies Connect2India’s vision and theme of ‘grow without limits’ for Indian SMEs by continuously adding unique, innovative and differentiated features for SMEs to grow their businesses without any geographical or technological limitations.

With over 2.05 million in committed revenue and 75 plus paying customers from metros and small towns, Connect2India aims to address the issues faced by SMEs to expand into global markets. With over 51 million MSMEs in India, only less than a million exports globally and only less than four million are currently online. Connect2India’s new offering aims to bridge this marketing gap that most Indian SMEs struggle with due to lack of knowledge, time and resources. It provides the Indian SMEs global visibility and ensures sustainable and guaranteed means for generating active global leads for their business through access to pre-built and pre-top ranked premium business domains for their products.

Connect2India, which in April last year, launched the smart and integrated platform for Indian and overseas businesses to find, connect and trade with each other, in a very short span of time already serves 29,700+ businesses with around 45,000 unique business visitors per month on its global trade platform. Additionally, the platform has 21 million+ global trade data, 5.5 million+ listed businesses, 0.5 million+ genuine overseas importers, 1.5 million+ Google indexed pages, 3.9 million+ in-process Google indexed pages, and top Google rankings for 1000s of trade related keywords.

The new offering in addition to Connect2india’s smart tools like media fraud detector and holistic profile of companies, ensure safe and easy business. The global trade platform offers SMEs reach beyond national borders into top overseas countries. With bilingual customer support and dedicated sales offices it reduces the burden on SME for international expansion. Furthermore Connect2India’s team of in-house global trade experts helps SMEs to penetrate and expand globally with targeted leads and experts advice.

With number of smart and innovative offerings for global trade already to its kitty, Connect2India is now completing their 360 degree offering by providing pre-built top-ranked product-specific premium business domains with in-built global trade capability that enables businesses to get organic traffic and leads directly from Google globally.

The offering is aimed at accelerating overall growth by providing a sustainable model for SMEs to have top ranking enabled optimized global presence. Connect2India has built 100s of top ranked premium business domains for global growth and have sold several of them such as www.copperwirerod.com, www.castoroilindia.com, www.cablematerials.com, www.sulphurfertilizers.com, www.galvanizedwire.com etc. to its SME customers.

With the new offering launch, Connect2India subscribers now have access to end-2-end offerings to go global. “I believe the access to global markets and global trade via Connect2India platform and specialized global offerings is the game changer for Indian SMEs to scale up globally by making them globally visible, globally aware and globally competitive” says Pawan Gupta, Founder of Connect2India.

The demonetization drive in last couple of months has led to a large of number of India businesses making a shift towards ‘going digital’ and in this scenario, it becomes all the more important for business to differentiate themselves by first and foremost, achieving top Google rankings.

Instead of following the band-wagon, Connect2India strongly believes that it is now time that businesses give up the conventional tactical methods and adopt more strategic and sustainable means to take their business to a whole new level with multiplied global visibility and global competitiveness. The Connect2India offerings revolutionize the way companies invest to get top search results for their products on global search engines.

Connect2India is playing its part in this drive by enabling SMEs to expand globally by offering them product-specific business domains with top search engine rankings, in-built global trade and global e-commerce capability for cashless business across geographical boundaries.

“We believe our solution lowers the threshold, both in matters of time and money that keeps businesses with local only presence from aiming at global visibility and global presence for their products, in their pursuit to trade without geographical limitations” says Pawan. The initiative has the potential to provide unparalleled opportunities for Indian SMEs by providing them global visibility and enabling global competitiveness.

Visit https://connect2india.com for more information