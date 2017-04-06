Just two words are enough to depict the true spirit of the Citizen Eco-Drive POV Swarovski Crystal AW1340 52A Men’s Watch – Elegant and Fashionable. A showy piece of functional accessory built tough as a nail, it is the best choice for you when you are willing to spend time in the realms of elevated fashion.

The Citizen Eco-Drive POV Swarovski Crystal AW1340 52A Men’s Watch is a prominent piece in the Drive Collection by Citizen. There are reasons for which it earned the nickname POV and the reasons are not too hard to guess. It puts forth your point of view but that’s the initial part; it also lets you establish yours. And that’s not just about your bent of mind in the domains of fashion.

The Citizen Eco-Drive POV Swarovski Crystal AW1340 52A Men’s Watch is directed more towards those with a penchant for showy attires, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear it every now and then. From corporate meetings to elegant, formal weddings, the Citizen Eco-Drive POV Swarovski Crystal AW1340 52A Men’s Watch has a free access to move around everywhere. It adds to any decent set of clothing the perfect finishing touch and enhances your all-rounded look. A handsome watch to include into your collection, it has a perfect fit and fits the classic category perfectly, irrespective of showy formals or expensive casuals.

The Citizen Eco-Drive POV Swarovski Crystal AW1340 52A Men’s Watch is well-balanced with its brushed and polished gold-tone finish on pure, surgical-grade stainless steel. Both the case and the bracelet is constructed out of the same material, including the case back, which has an etched Citizen logo with the type Eco Drive mentioned on it. That surely adds a sweet bit to the charming aesthetics.

The stainless steel link-bracelet is comfortable while the fold-over deployment clasp grips likes a hawk’s claw. The third factor of durability is a scratch-resistant mineral crystal, covering the dial from the top. All these ensure that the Citizen Promaster Skyhawk AW1340 52A Mens Watch is a piece that you can wear on a daily basis if you do not mind appearing glamorous all the year.

The Swarovski crystals shall bring the necessary amount of extra gleam under the chandeliers while the Eco-Drive movement shall feed itself even in front of the candlelight. Charge it fully and it will be ready to tick for a yearlong service; whatever little bit of energy depletion will occur afterwards will be replenished on the go!

The Citizen Promaster SKY Titanium Crystal AW1340 52A Mens Watch complies entirely with the brand’s most rudimentary policies in product designing and development; it fuses technology to beauty and that reflects through its technicalities and construction aesthetics. Share your fashionable side with your very personal point of view brought into the mix!