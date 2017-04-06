Miami, Florida (webnewswire) April 3, 2017 – Homeowners long to convert their bathroom into a luxurious and relaxing retreat to lighten their daylong stress. Nothing could relax them more than a hot shower. Now there are a variety of designs and styles available in the market while searching for the perfect shower which satisfies their needs. As its popularity increases, the demand for additional features that enhances the showering experience is growing steadily.

According to the spokesperson of the company, “Our mission is to provide high-end bathroom decor that help our customers to build a stunning and sophisticated bathroom. We offer extensive range of bathroom fixtures and fittings that is capable to suit the varying needs of our customers and their lifestyle. Glass shower doors is the newest category added to the ANZZI brand. The bathroom is one of the most important parts of your home and life. Getting your bathroom modeled with designer collections can be daunting but if you think about the sleek, style and grace they bring with them, it is worth the effort and money.”

The most extravagant feature that has been added to the showers is the glass shower doors and frameless glass shower doors. It provides the ultimate luxury for people who want to have a separate shower area in their bathroom.

He added, “We proudly announce that we have launched our collection of glass shower doors in several of the largest retailers in America to ease the process of locating and acquiring it simple.”

About the Anzzi:

Anzzi group is renowned for its world-class craftsmanship in creating premier kitchen and bathroom faucets, shower systems, stainless steel sinks and bath tubs. To know more, visit http://www.anzzi.com

Contact Details

Name: Joe Schwartz

Address: 5701 NW 35 Avenue, Miami, FL, USA – 33142

Phone Number: (844) 442-6994

###