Anil Kataria was conferred with International Excellence Award 2017 at an impressive function in Goa organized by Brand Icon. The prestigious ceremony held at Holiday Inn Resort, Goa in presence of numerous dignitaries. The event was hosted by famous Bollywood emcee Rithvik Dhanjani. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra felicitated Anil Kataria for his eminent services in hair dressing industry.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Anil Kataria Owner of Head Honchos said, “Head Honchos has remained at the fore front of the hair dressing industry in Northern India, pioneering the professional hairdresser and exceeding all industry standards to make expertise available on a large scale”.

The company has evolved over the years by constantly updating its stylists with new techniques and styles, keeping pace with the ever-growing trends in the global market. A creative technician and an advanced salon go hand in hand. The Head Honchos Salon strives to constantly educate and train their stylists about the latest techniques and style with state of the art technology, by sending them to the UK, Paris and Hong Kong for training.

The International Excellence Awards is the flagship award programme that aims to recognise and rewards excellence across all sectors and celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses in India.