For those that love the outdoors, traveling the open road, and spending time with family, Roof Racks are an essential accessory. They offer extra storage capacity, allow for transport of specific equipment, provide extra space in the vehicle, and allow for extra passenger room.

How to Choose Your Roof Rack

Before you purchase a Roof Rack, there are a few things you must determine:

• What kind of equipment and/or items do you wish to carry? Do you want to transport bikes, kayaks, Christmas Trees, fishing gear, luggage? Or, will your items vary depending on the time of year?

• Do you want to install a rack that needs to be permanently drilled into the roof? Or, would you rather have one that uses clamps and can be easily removed? Will you be sharing it with another vehicle?

• How often will you use it? How long to you expect to keep it on your vehicle?

• How much do you want to spend?

• How much weight do you anticipate placing on the rack? Will your loads be heavy or light? Consult the car manual and get an idea of how much the car roof can handle.

• How much storage space do you think you will need?

Decide What Accessories You Will Want

Will you want a tray, on which you will place items such as luggage? How about a Tiedown or a Strap, which will safely and securely lock your belongings and prevent theft? Such are ideal when transporting kayaks and bikes.

Vehicle Make and Model

Now that you’ve made certain decisions about your roof rack, you must next figure out what kinds of racks that fit the make and model of your vehicle.

Vehicle Accessories

Brands

Vehicle Accessories carry include the following brands:

• Rhino

• Rola

• Yakima

• Whispbar

• Prorack

• Thule

• Hayman Reese

These are the world’s leading Rhino Roof Racks Brisbane. Each has personalized their equipment to the unique needs of the Australian outdoors enthusiast. Each is synonymous with excellence, have established histories of manufacturing reliable roof rack systems, and have exceptional reputations among their customers,

Unsure of What You Need?

