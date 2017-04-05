One of India’s most-loved sports icon, Sandeep, will make his television debut with ‘Taste Match’ on Living Foodz and &TV

Mumbai, April 4, 2017: Get ready to watch a new, fun and refreshing side to your cricket idols this April, as Living Foodz is set to launch ‘Taste Match’ on 8th April, which will simulcast on &TV, marking the television debut of legendary cricketer and the former BCCI Chairman of Selectors, Sandeep Patil. Produced by BBC Worldwide India, the fun-filled series celebrates cricket and recounts the glorious days of acclaimed Indian sportsmen.

On Taste Match, Sandeep will be joined by a star-studded line-up of cricketers including MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Rahul Dravid who reveal heartwarming anecdotes, personal milestones and even reveal the secret to their phenomenal success! Sandeep will be seen bonding with these guests over a scrumptious meal that he personally prepares for them.

Commenting on the show, Sandeep Patil said, ‘Taste Match’ has given me the opportunity to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane, reunite with some of the former cricket icons and the current idols of Indian cricket, who share our mutual love for the sport. The show unravels a fascinating side to cricketers as they spill the beans on their closely guarded secrets and share inspiring stories of their journey as a cricketer. Apart from cricket, I have always been passionate about cooking and ‘Taste Match’ was a great way to reminisce about sports, life and all things in between over food! I look forward to sharing this experience with cricket lovers across the country.”

Taste Match will also feature Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, VVS Laxman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. The show is interspersed with quirky segments such as ‘Googly’, ‘Third man’, ‘Yorker’, ‘The Big Lunch’, ‘Sign Off’, etc. borrowed from cricket terminology. Living Foodz will also organize a contest for fans, which will give them a chance to win exclusive jerseys, cricket bats and balls autographed by their favourite cricket legends!

“Cricket is omnipresent in India and it is not just a sport, but an undying and inseparable emotion. This cricket season, we are delighted to present ‘Taste Match’, a show that amalgamates two elements that fans across India connect with strongly: Food and Cricket! The show is in keeping with our commitment towards introducing originally curated content in innovative formats that resonate with evolving preferences of our viewers. Sandeep Patil’s remarkable legacy coupled with his humour, makes him a perfect fit for the show!”, said Mr. Amit Nair, Business Head, Living Foodz.

Join Sandeep Patil and the icons of Indian cricket every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM as they divulge their secrets and share fascinating stories on Living Foodz and &TV.