Aloia, Roland & Lubell, PLLC, a leading Southwest Florida personal injury, business litigation, family law and real estate law firm, is pleased to announce that Jack C. Morgan, III has joined the firm as an equity partner. The growing firm will soon be reconstituted as Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan, PLLC.

A former partner at a large firm with offices in Ohio, Illinois and Florida, Morgan is a distinguished local attorney who concentrates in the areas of commercial litigation, liability litigation, and construction defects.

Managing Partner Frank Aloia, Jr. said, “We are very excited to have Jack join our firm as a partner. He is an extremely competent and experienced litigator, a passionate advocate for his clients, and an attorney whose reputation for excellence stretches well beyond the state of Florida. Jack is also a great fit with our firm’s culture and he shares our ambitions for the firm’s future.”