The psychology news website PsyPost.org announced Monday, April 3, that it would now be focusing on producing original content.

PsyPost features summaries of the latest discoveries in psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, sociology and similar fields. The website is focused on highlighting and explaining research in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

“When we first started out, we quickly found that republishing news releases from universities and other organizations was an easy way to provide updates on new studies,” the website’s founder, Eric Dolan, explained. “But as we’ve grown, we’ve come to rely less and less on this content. Several other websites also republish this content, so we are not providing much value to the newsphere.”

“Instead, PsyPost plans to highlight studies that are not being covered by other science news outlets,” Dolan added. “We want to report on new and overlooked research, not regrugitate what the rest of the web is writing about. Too much of science journalism is based on press releases. We want to help change that.”

Dolan launched PsyPost in 2010 during his senior year at Bradley University. PsyPost now has hundreds of thousands of monthly readers, along with hundreds of thousands of followers on its social media accounts.

PsyPost’s reporting has been cited by AskMen.com, ATTN, Big Think, Bustle, Complex, Daily Dot, Elite Daily, Headline & Global News, International Business Times, Medical Daily, Mic.com, New York magazine, Popular Science, Refinery29, Teen Vogue, The Daily Caller, The Daily Express, The Daily Mail, The Frisky, The Huffington Post, The Telegraph, Uproxx, and other news publications.

