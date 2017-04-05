Nexscience LLC, the leader in mobile consumer apps, announces the release of its latest application, Document Sign & Send Version 1.2 for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The app is the latest in a series of innovative products introduced to the Apple users by Nexscience LLC.

The application features a Reader, Annotate PDF documents, PDF Converter and also allows to Highlight Text, Draw with your finger , Add Comments or Notes, Insert Pictures, Sign & Send, Underline & Srike-Through Words, Save Multiple Bookmarks, Review Documents, Fill Forms, Share Documents, Thumbnail and Easy Scrolling, Print to Wireless Printers, Save Email Attachments and Sync your files with various cloud services .

“Everyone uses the Business & Productivity apps for their ease of managing their files and sharing Documents with others regularly. It is focused on these business & productivity apps. The use of these apps is beneficial as they over on a quantity of their everyday tasks. These plenty of include apps for editing photographs health and fitness apps like calorie counter. Whether you’re a large company with employees who have access to iPhones for work, or you’re a small business – the iPhone has the potential to help boost your productivity levels. Needless to say, you’ll need the right apps to be able to do so, which is exactly why we’ve highlighted one of our best offering here..” said Faisal Farooqi, CEO.

Nexscience LLC.

“Our next generation of mobile business apps aim to take the burden of content management off from the users by creating amazingly simple mobile interfaces for our customers.”

About Nexscience LLC :

At Nexscience, we develop some of the coolest and most popular applications for mobile platform. With more than fifty mobile apps and nearly a million strong user community. Nexscience is one of the fastest growing mobile apps development company based in silicon valley.

Product Download Link : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/document-sign-send/id886094133?mt=8