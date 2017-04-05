Language Consultancy Services™ Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified company for quality management systems. Established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® is a leading international language solutions provider which enables firms to enter international markets through superior quality of multilingual services. It strives to deliver reliable and quality translation services of worldwide standards that exceeds client’s expectations.

Services We Offer: We specialize in providing a wide array of translation, localization (Web and software), interpretation, transcription, voice over, content writing (development, written material and proof reading), validation, DTP (Desktop publishing), Multilingual transcription, Subtitling and E-Learning services that helps us and our clients in reaching targeted audience in the international markets.

English to German Translation Services

Language Consultancy Services is an ultimate destination for individuals or organizations who look for supreme quality translation services from English to German.

We have right expertise and skills to provide you with the accurate and highest quality of translation services, irrespective of your translation needs. At LCS, our experts deliver grammatically and syntactically correct sentences that convey the same meaning as original sentences.

Whether it is translating business e-mails or website content or a book of hundred pages from English to German, only an industry expert can translate it effectively. Respectively, the same goes with the effective translation of educational books, magazines, manuals, newsletters, brochures, business letters, resumes, applications, games or a personal letter. With a noticeable experience in translation industry, we translate every type of documents, like legal, marketing, technical and worker handbooks.

Our dedicated translation team works with professionals who come from varied sectors such as Government, IT, manufacturing, financial and legal. The team at LCS consists of native speakers to assure the required accuracy and quality in the translated documents.

Superior and affordable German Translation Services from LCS are delivered at committed time, assuring your company a fast turnaround, even on lengthy documents with short deadlines. We have a special criterion for testing our translators and it is only after the quality check that we ensure our clientele to deliver translation services at committed time.

Our document translation experts also translate documents including birth and death certificates, marriage certificates, divorce decrees, diplomas, and transcripts. Editors and software engineers at LCS specializes in localizing any type of product or web site including static HTML website or an advanced Java/PHP/Perl driven website.

Language Consultancy Services also provides German interpretation, voice-overs, transcriptions and subtitling services.

