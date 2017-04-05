Latest industry research report on Global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Triclosan is a kind of broad spectrum antimicrobial. It can be used in cosmetics products, perfume and deodorants. It also can be used as anti-bacterial/antimicrobial in soaps, hand-wash, liquid sanitizers and oral care for cavity in toothpaste etc.
Request For Sample Report @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/43492/request-sample
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Kumar Organic
Vivimed Labs
Dev Impex
Spectrum Chemical
Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique
Buntech
Salicylates and Chemical
Suraj Impex
Equalchem
Sino Lion
Jiangsu Huanxin
Hunan Lijie
Shandong Aoyou
Xian MEHECO
Xiangyun Group
Yichang Yongnuo
Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-triclosan-cas-3380-34-5-market-by-manufacturers-countries-43492.html
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal Care Products
Cosmetics
Paints
Disinfection and medical
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) market.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments