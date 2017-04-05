Latest industry research report on Global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.



Triclosan is a kind of broad spectrum antimicrobial. It can be used in cosmetics products, perfume and deodorants. It also can be used as anti-bacterial/antimicrobial in soaps, hand-wash, liquid sanitizers and oral care for cavity in toothpaste etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Kumar Organic

Vivimed Labs

Dev Impex

Spectrum Chemical

Pierre Fabre Dermo Cosmetique

Buntech

Salicylates and Chemical

Suraj Impex

Equalchem

Sino Lion

Jiangsu Huanxin

Hunan Lijie

Shandong Aoyou

Xian MEHECO

Xiangyun Group

Yichang Yongnuo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Care Products

Cosmetics

Paints

Disinfection and medical

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Triclosan (CAS 3380-34-5) market.



