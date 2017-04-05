Latest industry research report on Global Industrial Brakes Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Industrial braking systems are start-stop systems used in conjunction with hoisting and pulley systems for mining, construction, drilling rigs and elevators as well as stage, speaker and scoreboard systems.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Industrial Brakes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GKN
Eaton
Altra
Pintsch Bubenzer
CBF
Hitachi
Akebono Brake
Coremo Ocmea
SIBRE
Antec
GEMCO
Tolomatic
Huawu
Jingu Brake
Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake
Shanghai Borui
Jiaozuo Brake
Yunyujx
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Drum Brakes
Disc Brakes
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Container Handling
Mining
Lifts and Escalators
Energy
Marine and Shipping
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Brakes market.
