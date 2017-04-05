Latest industry research report on Global Industrial Brakes Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.



Industrial braking systems are start-stop systems used in conjunction with hoisting and pulley systems for mining, construction, drilling rigs and elevators as well as stage, speaker and scoreboard systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Brakes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GKN

Eaton

Altra

Pintsch Bubenzer

CBF

Hitachi

Akebono Brake

Coremo Ocmea

SIBRE

Antec

GEMCO

Tolomatic

Huawu

Jingu Brake

Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake

Shanghai Borui

Jiaozuo Brake

Yunyujx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drum Brakes

Disc Brakes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Container Handling

Mining

Lifts and Escalators

Energy

Marine and Shipping

Others

