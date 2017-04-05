Latest industry research report on Global Alkylamines Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.



An alkyl amine is a compound that has an alkyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of an amine. Alkyl amines arise when one of the three hydrogen atoms in ammonia is replaced by an alkyl. These amines are classified on the basis of the number of alkyl groups present in it by replacing one, two or all three hydrogen atoms in ammonia. Depending on which such alkyl amines are called as primary alkyl amines, secondary alkyl amines, and tertiary alkyl amines. Cyclic amines comprise of secondary or tertiary amines.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alkylamines in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Eastman

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Dow

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical

Solvay

Huntsman

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

P&G Chemicals

Global Amines

Kao Chemical

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Tosoh

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Arkema

Evonik

Koei Chemical

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoamines

Diamines

Polyamines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Chemicals

Surfactants

Pharmaceuticals

Others

