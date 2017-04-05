Hillsborough, TX, 2017/ Press Release: Cabinets not only increase the storage space but also provide an organized look to your commercial property. If you are looking for cabinets for your executive suite, home office or medical facility in Hillsborough, NJ, get in touch with Washington Valley Cabinet Shop The store offers semi and fully custom cabinetry solutions.

The staff members at Washington Valley Cabinet Shop can help you design perfect cabinets. They will visit your office and take accurate measurements of the space available. You can choose the type of wood such as oak, maple, oak, teak, pine etc. based on the décor of your office. The number of shelves in the cabinet can be optimized depending upon the size of your workplace. You can also install concealed lighting in the cabinets to enhance their appearance.

Types Of Office Cabinets:

Built-in cabinets: If you want to save the floor space while maximizing storage, built-in cabinets are the best option.

Bookshelves: These cabinets provide easy access to reference books or essential files. They are an ideal choice if space is not a constraint in your office.

Cabinets with drawers: You can easily customize the number of drawers of your cabinets. The design of hardware, pulls and knobs can also be chosen as per your preferences.

Benefits Of Office Cabinets

Space efficient

Visually appealing

Enhance the functionality of the office

If you want to renovate your office or furnish a new one, visit the cabinet shop. The craftsmen will design beautiful cabinets with excellent build quality.

For more information about the office cabinets provided by Washington Valley Cabinet Shop, you can call at (732) 469 – 2422 or visit 1930 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836. You can also log on to their website www.washingtonvalleycabinet.com to know more.