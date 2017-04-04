A pair of Hollywood TV producers have developed a popular-themed documentary TV series that combines themes of corporate sustainability, scientific innovation and entertaining discovery. Mark Morris and Coll Metcalfe, who have worked on shows like Known Universe for Nat Geo, have teamed up with ocean researcher and explorer Dr. Marcus Eriksen to create the Digital TV series Where Does It Go? to explore the weird world of trash.

Where Does It Go? will venture into places few humans have gone, to answer questions like what happens to the millions of turkey heads that come off for Thanksgiving? How do you get rid of a wrecked train? What about all the trash generated during a Yankees game? Host Marcus Eriksen will show how this stuff gets recycled, remade and reincarnated into some surprising things

Metcalfe describes it as “An entertaining adventure for the curious. We’ll follow the path of nuclear fuel, demolished buildings, old cars, cadavers, cattle bones, rockets, jewelry, t-shirts, cell phones, shoes, ships…really anything that one of us throws away; and we’ll discover the ingenious methods society has created to re-use and transform trash into new products.”

“Our goal is to raise public awareness of the amazing processes that industry has devised to get rid of unwanted things, and to demonstrate the impact of industry recycling and re-invention,” notes Morris. “For instance, old carpeting gets recycled into at least six completely new products like flooring, roofing shingles, auto parts and roads. Chicken feathers get turned into fertilizer and animal feed. ”

“its a win-win TV project, “according to Eriksen, founder of the 5 Gyres Institute that combats the problem of plastics in the oceans. “Audiences take fascinating journeys of discovery and develop awareness of society’s waste streams, and business gets to showcase their solutions in working toward a circular economy.”

Funding is underway for the project, targeted from socially responsible companies, with a focus on the Millenials demographic, for distribution over Digital streaming networks later this year.

Website: WhereDoesItGoTV.com