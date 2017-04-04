DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 China Surfactant Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Surfactant market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in China, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In China market, the top players include many company. With key sales data like sales (volume), revenue, market share for top players, such as

• BASF

• Stepan

• Zanyu Technology

• Huntsman

• Solvay

• Sasol

• Evonik

• Lion

• Resun-Auway

• Clariant

• Dow

• AkzoNobel

• Kao

• Croda

• Sinolight

• Unger

• Tianjin Angel Chemicals

• Aarti Industries

• Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

• Guangzhou DX Chemical

Split by product types/category, covering many types. with sales, revenue and market share for each type, such as

• Anionic surfactant

• Cationic surfactant

• Amphoteric surfactant

• Nonionic surfactant

Split by applications/end use industries, covers many application. This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Surfactant in each application, such as

• Textile

• Cosmetics

• Mining

• Paint & Coating

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 China Surfactant Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Vendors/Manufacturers

3 China Surfactant Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 China Surfactant Vendors/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

5 Production Cost Analysis of Surfactant

6 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

7 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

8 Market Influences Factors Analysis

9 China Surfactant Market Forecast (2017-2022)

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

