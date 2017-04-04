Ken Research has released its report on the state of the global air conditioning industry “Global Air Conditioning Industry Situation and Prospects 2017”. The comprehensive report with its in-depth industry analysis and technical/financial details is valuable for the industry insider as well as the potential entrant or investor.

Outlook of the Air Conditioning Industry

Today people the world over use air conditioners and it has increased the quality of their life significantly. Among the growth triggers of the air-conditioning industry are: increase in building renovation and remodeling projects; increase in the demand for split and mini-split ACs, expansion of middle-class population, rise in disposable income and popularity of energy efficient air conditioning systems.

The key industry players are innovating to provide better and affordable air conditioners. Innovations such as inverter AC and smart sensor AC have made life easy for the consumers and created a niche of their own in the market.

The industry also faces challenges which will impede its growth. The challenges are: soaring electricity prices, higher production costs and unstable weather conditions.

Types of Air Conditioners

Air conditioners can be categorized on the basis of their function and location of installation. On the basis of installation, there are two types of ACs for residential spaces – window AC and split AC. The spilt AC has two units, one unit is installed outside while other is installed inside. The window AC as the name suggests is installed on the room window. People prefer the split AC over the window AC for maintaining room aesthetics.

Another type of air conditioner is packaged air conditioner which can be used as a residential place or office. This type of AC can cool more than two rooms or a larger space in homes or offices. Generally, the packaged AC is located in one single box and its cool air is passed through a high capacity blower on to the space where cooling is required.

Finally, there are central air conditioning systems which are used for cooling big buildings, offices, houses, gyms, hotels, theatres, factories, etc. The central air conditioning system comprises a huge compressor that has the capacity to produce hundreds of tons of air conditioning.

Segmentation of the Market by Geography

Geographically, the global AC markets are: the United States, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Today European countries and the United States hold a major market for the air-conditioning industry. In these regions, the developed infrastructure, high standard of living and disposable income and awareness about the quality of in-door air have led to the growth of the AC market.

However, in future, the Asia Pacific region will be a major revenue contributor to the global air conditioning industry. In this region, rapid urbanization and increase in disposable incomes will result in the rise in demand for luxury and expensive home appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators. Countries such as India, China, and Vietnam will be the drivers of the growth in this region.

Opportunity in Developing Countries

Growing affluence of people in the developing countries will trigger the growth of the air-conditioning industry. The developing countries will hugely contribute to the growth owing to the fact that these countries lie in the tropical regions where temperatures are high.

Additionally, increasing global warming and increasing heat in the environment will boost the AC industry in the developing countries where the air conditioning market would likely shift from the high-luxury segment to the mainstream category in residential and commercial settings.

Major Market Players in the Industry: Haier, Gree, Midea, Chigo, LG, Panasonic, TCL, York, AUX, Hisense Kelon, Mitsubishi, Changhong, Kaili, Whirlpool, Daikin Air Conditioning

