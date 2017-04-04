OPSWAT releases a new Metadefender Client feature: the ability to block access to USB drives until they have been scanned by Metadefender. This dynamic new USB scanning feature fills a security gap for many organizations, especially organizations that use secure or air-gapped networks. Metadefender Client’s unique technology will ensure all files on USB drives are checked for threats before endpoints are allowed to access them.

Potential threats on portable USB drives are a huge cyber security concern. Malware on USBs can use any employee’s endpoint to gain access to secure networks. This is an especially relevant consideration in controlled or air-gapped networks, where USB drives may be the only way to transfer information to endpoints. The latest commercial version of Metadefender Client from OPSWAT blocks precisely these kinds of attacks so that employees can safely and securely connect USB drives to endpoints and access the data within.

Tony Berning, Senior Product Manager at OPSWAT, explained: “Even though USB devices are inherently risky and an oft-used attack vector for malware, most organizations find that employees still need to use them to get their work done. By deploying Metadefender Client and scanning all such devices when they are connected to endpoints, cyber security teams can ensure that no devices are allowed access to endpoints until they have been properly vetted and determined to be free of threats”

Metadefender Client, once installed on an endpoint, monitors for any USB devices connected to that endpoint. Any time a USB device is inserted, Metadefender Client will block operating system access to the device and prompt the user to scan the USB media. The user can choose whether to scan specific files or do a scan of the full drive with Metadefender, which will determine whether there are any threats on the drive using Metadefender’s proprietary multi-scanning and vulnerability detection engines. If any threats are found, the user gets a full report and the media is ejected from the system, preventing the threats from accessing the endpoint.

Berning added, “OPSWAT’s Metadefender technology offers the best protection for organizations against threats and vulnerabilities that threaten their secure networks. Metadefender Client brings the power of Metadefender to every endpoint in their networks to eliminate many possible entry points for malware. Only Metadefender Client can bring this level of protection to organizations while allowing them to continue to use the portable USB devices that are necessary for work to get done”

With this new release, Metadefender Client allows organizations to protect themselves from USB threats using the unique, robust technology of OPSWAT’s Metadefender platform. This feature is available for all devices that run Windows. A Macintosh release is scheduled for later this year. The free version of Metadefender Client, Metadefender Cloud Client, will not have this new functionality.