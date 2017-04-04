Sunglasses Industry Report introduced a Market Segment, Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, Size, Share, Demand, Analysis, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast 2017 to 2022
Sunglasses or sun glasses are a form of protective eyewear designed primarily to prevent bright sunlight and high-energy visible light, especially harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, from damaging or discomforting the eyes.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Sunglasses in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Luxottica
Safilo S.p.A.
Kering
De Rigo S.p.A.
Marcolin S.p.A.
Prada
LVMH
Richemont
Essilor
Maui Jim Inc.
Nike Inc.
Adidas
KAENON
Carl Zeiss
Formosa Optical
Fielmann AG
Charmant
Outdo
Futis
Silhouette
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass Sunglasses
CR-39 Sunglasses
Polycarbonate Sunglasses
Polyurethane Sunglasses
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Young Adults
Adults
Mature Adults
Seniors
